Bentley Systems Lønninger

Bentley Systemss løninterval spænder fra $8,861 i total kompensation årligt for en Teknisk forfatter i den nedre ende til $112,435 for en Software Engineering Leder i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Bentley Systems. Sidst opdateret: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softwareingeniør
Median $88.7K

Fuld stakk softwareingeniør

Salg
Median $100K
Kundeservice
$49K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Datascientist
$90.5K
Managementkonsulent
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Maskiningeniør
$25.5K
Produktdesigner
$64.3K
Produktchef
$99.2K
Projektleder
$108K
Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker
$99.5K
Software Engineering Leder
$112K
Teknisk forfatter
$8.9K
Ofte stillede spørgsmål

The highest paying role reported at Bentley Systems is Software Engineering Leder at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bentley Systems is $88,740.

