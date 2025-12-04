Virksomhedsoversigt
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in United States hos Bentley Systems udgør i alt $170K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bentley Systems's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineering Manager
Philadelphia
Total per år
$170K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
10 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Bentley Systems in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $204,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bentley Systems for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in United States er $146,000.

