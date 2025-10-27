Virksomhedsoversigt
Genesys
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Genesys Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Genesys spænder fra $92.4K pr. year for L1 til $181K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $140K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Genesys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$92.4K
$90.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
Software Engineer
$118K
$112K
$0
$6.3K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$128K
$2.9K
$8.8K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$186K
$163K
$0
$23.1K
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Genesys?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Genesys in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $237,300. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Genesys for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $136,600.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Genesys

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Idexcel
  • LEK
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer