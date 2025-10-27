Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Genesys spænder fra $92.4K pr. year for L1 til $181K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $140K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Genesys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$92.4K
$90.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
$118K
$112K
$0
$6.3K
L3
$140K
$128K
$2.9K
$8.8K
L4
$186K
$163K
$0
$23.1K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling