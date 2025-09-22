Virksomhedsoversigt
First American Financial
First American Financial Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Løsningsarkitekt kompensationspakke in United States hos First American Financial udgør i alt $325K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for First American Financial's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
First American Financial
Principal Solution Architect
Santa Ana, CA
Total per år
$325K
Niveau
Principal Engineer
Grundløn
$273K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$27.3K
År i virksomheden
7 År
Års erfaring
20 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos First American Financial?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Løsningsarkitekt hos First American Financial in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $382,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos First American Financial for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in United States er $300,300.

