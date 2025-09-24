Virksomhedsoversigt
Ericsson
Ericsson Data Scientist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in India hos Ericsson udgør i alt ₹5.66M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Ericsson's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Ericsson
Senior Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹5.66M
Niveau
JS6
Grundløn
₹5.34M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹314K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Ericsson?

₹13.98M

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Ericsson in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,760,524. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ericsson for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹5,475,368.

