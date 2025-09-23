Virksomhedsoversigt
Comcast
Comcast Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Løsningsarkitekt kompensation in United States hos Comcast spænder fra $182K pr. year for Senior Solution Architect til $197K pr. year for Principal Solution Architect. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $200K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Comcast's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Solution Architect
$182K
$165K
$11.9K
$5.2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

15%

ÅR 1

15%

ÅR 2

15%

ÅR 3

15%

ÅR 4

40%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 15% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 15% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 15% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 15% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 40% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (40.00% årligt)

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Løsningsarkitekt på Comcast in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $259,350. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Comcast för Løsningsarkitekt rollen in United States är $202,400.

