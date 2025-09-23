Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos Citadel spænder fra $405K pr. year for L1 til $608K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $525K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Citadel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$405K
$307K
$6.6K
$91K
L2
$427K
$275K
$0
$152K
L3
$542K
$286K
$12K
$244K
L4
$469K
$241K
$0
$228K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
