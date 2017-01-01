Virksomhedskatalog
Cerve
Top Indsigter
    • Om

    Cerve builds the tools and access needed to make the food and beverage supply chain more integrated, collaborative and sustainable.

    We see a food system that is more connected than ever before. An integrated food system that enables efficiency and transparency of consumption and wastage throughout the entire supply chain.

    We partner with the most innovative global companies to continue to advance our sustainability agenda, including membership in environmental organisations to promote sustainable strategies.

    cerve.com
    Hjemmeside
    2019
    Grundlagt år
    10
    Antal ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Cerve

