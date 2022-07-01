Virksomhedsoversigt
CELLINK
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om CELLINK, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    CELLINK is proud to be a part of BICO, the world’s leading bioconvergence company. By releasing the first universal bioink in 2016, CELLINK democratized the cost of entry for researchers around the world and played a major role in turning the then up-and-coming field of 3D bioprinting into a thriving $1 billion industry. The company’s best-in-class bioinks, bioprinters, software and services are trusted by the foremost academics in a range of applications, from 3D cell culturing to tissue engineering to drug development, and have been cited in over 700 publications. Furthermore, more than 1,000 laboratories, including ones at the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are using these award-winning innovations. As part of BICO’s bioconvergence revolution, CELLINK is dedicated to making the on-demand bioprinting of human organs and tissues a future reality and creating the future of health.

    http://cellink.com
    Hjemmeside
    2015
    Grundlagt år
    300
    Antal medarbejdere
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for CELLINK

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer