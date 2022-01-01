Virksomhedsoversigt
BlueVine
BlueVine Lønninger

BlueVine's løn spænder fra $100,890 i samlet kompensation om året for en Dataanalytiker i den lave ende til $270,000 for en Forretningsudvikling i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos BlueVine. Sidst opdateret: 11/18/2025

Forretningsudvikling
Median $270K
Dataanalytiker
$101K
Finansanalytiker
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Partnermanager
$259K
Produktdesigner
Median $151K
Produktmanager
$199K
Softwareingeniør
$141K
Softwareingeniørmanager
$264K
Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos BlueVine er Forretningsudvikling med en årlig samlet kompensation på $270,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos BlueVine er $151,000.

