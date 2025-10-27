Virksomhedsoversigt
Biogen
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

Biogen Data Scientist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in United States hos Biogen udgør i alt $185K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Biogen's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Biogen
Data Scientist
Cambridge, MA
Total per år
$185K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bonus
$26.3K
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Biogen?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Data Scientist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos Biogen in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $211,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Biogen for Data Scientist rollen in United States er $162,900.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Biogen

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Verizon
  • ViacomCBS
  • Illumina
  • Amgen
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer