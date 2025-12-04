Virksomhedsoversigt
Berkadia
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Berkadia udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Berkadia's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Berkadia
Senior Software Engineer
Ambler, PA
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Berkadia?
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Berkadia in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $170,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Berkadia for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $119,500.

Andre ressourcer

