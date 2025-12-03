Virksomhedsoversigt
Bell Integrator
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Bell Integrator Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Russia hos Bell Integrator udgør i alt RUB 2.91M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bell Integrator's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Total per år
$37.4K
Niveau
L5
Grundløn
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
16 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Bell Integrator?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Frontend Softwareingeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Bell Integrator in Russia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RUB 3,288,692. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bell Integrator for Softwareingeniør rollen in Russia er RUB 2,914,232.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Bell Integrator

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bell-integrator/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.