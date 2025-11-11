Virksomhedsoversigt
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Frontend Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Frontend Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Russia hos Bell Integrator udgør i alt RUB 1.91M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Bell Integrator's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Bell Integrator
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per år
RUB 1.91M
Niveau
Software Engineer
Grundløn
RUB 1.91M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Bell Integrator?
+RUB 4.78M
+RUB 7.33M
+RUB 1.65M
+RUB 2.88M
+RUB 1.81M
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Frontend Softwareingeniør hos Bell Integrator in Russia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RUB 2,637,053. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Bell Integrator for Frontend Softwareingeniør rollen in Russia er RUB 1,910,332.

