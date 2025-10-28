Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos AppLovin spænder fra $242K pr. year for Software Engineer 2 til $574K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $350K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AppLovin's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$247K
$193K
$54.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$335K
$224K
$108K
$3.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
100%
ÅR 1
Hos AppLovin er RSUs underlagt en 1-årig optjeningsplan:
100% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% kvartalsvis)
