Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos AppLovin spænder fra $242K pr. year for Software Engineer 2 til $574K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $350K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AppLovin's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$247K
$193K
$54.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$335K
$224K
$108K
$3.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

100%

ÅR 1

Aktietype
RSU

Hos AppLovin er RSUs underlagt en 1-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 100% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% kvartalsvis)



Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos AppLovin in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $590,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos AppLovin for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $319,500.

