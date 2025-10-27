Aktietype

RSU + Options

Hos 3M er RSU + Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

0 % optjenes i 1st - ÅR ( 0.00 % årligt )

0 % optjenes i 2nd - ÅR ( 0.00 % årligt )

100 % optjenes i 3rd - ÅR ( 100.00 % årligt )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.