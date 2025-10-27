Virksomhedsoversigt
3M Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos 3M spænder fra $87.9K pr. year for T1 til $170K pr. year for T4A. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $112K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 3M's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
Software Developer(Entry Level)
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
Advanced Software Developer
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
Senior Software Developer
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
Specialist Software Developer
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

0%

ÅR 1

0%

ÅR 2

100 %

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos 3M er RSU + Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (0.00% årligt)

  • 0% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (0.00% årligt)

  • 100% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (100.00% årligt)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos 3M er RSU + Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos 3M in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $218,200. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos 3M for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $114,500.

