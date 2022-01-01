Emerson Lønninger

Virksomhedsoversigt
Emerson's løn spænder fra $3,633 i samlet kompensation om året for en Human Resources in India i den lave ende til $180,000 for en Softwareingeniørmanager in United States i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Emerson. Sidst opdateret: 11/17/2025

Softwareingeniør
Median $105K

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktmanager
Median $130K
Hardwareingeniør
Median $95K

Maskiningeniør
Median $107K
Softwareingeniørmanager
Median $180K
Salg
Median $83K
Bogholder
$58.3K
Forretningsanalytiker
$5.1K
Forretningsudvikling
$112K
Kontrolingeniør
$113K
Kundeservice
$17.9K
Data Science Manager
$47.9K
Dataanalytiker
$8.3K
Elektroingeniør
$132K
Finansanalytiker
$34.6K
Human Resources
$3.6K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Programmanager
$171K
Projektmanager
$113K
Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker
$30.9K
Løsningsarkitekt
$104K
Teknisk programmanager
$160K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Emerson er Softwareingeniørmanager med en årlig samlet kompensation på $180,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Emerson er $104,475.

Andre ressourcer