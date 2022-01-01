Seznam společností
thredUP
thredUP Platy

Platy ve společnosti thredUP se pohybují od $91,728 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $226,000 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti thredUP. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/16/2025

Obchodní analytik
$134K
Zákaznický servis
$101K
Marketing
Median $115K

Produktový manažer
$91.7K
Softwarový inženýr
Median $226K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti thredUP je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $226,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti thredUP je $115,000.

