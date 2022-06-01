Seznam společností
R1 RCM
R1 RCM Platy

Platy ve společnosti R1 RCM se pohybují od $18,258 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Manažer obchodních operací na dolním konci až po $265,665 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti R1 RCM. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $154K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Manažer obchodních operací
$18.3K
Obchodní analytik
$99.5K

Datový analytik
$131K
Finanční analytik
$179K
Produktový designér
$134K
Produktový manažer
$35.3K
Projektový manažer
$135K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$266K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti R1 RCM je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $265,665. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti R1 RCM je $134,325.

