Health Catalyst Platy

Platy ve společnosti Health Catalyst se pohybují od $63,680 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Technický programový manažer na dolním konci až po $182,000 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Health Catalyst. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $128K
Produktový manažer
Median $143K
Datový analytik
Median $126K

Obchodní analytik
$83.6K
Informační technolog (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Projektový manažer
Median $120K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
Median $182K
Technický programový manažer
$63.7K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Health Catalyst je Manažer softwarového inženýrství s roční celkovou odměnou $182,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Health Catalyst je $120,000.

