FD Technologies
  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

FD Technologies Softwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in United Kingdom ve společnosti FD Technologies činí celkem £67.8K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti FD Technologies. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/5/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
FD Technologies
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Celkem za rok
$91.3K
Pozice
L2
Základní
$84.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6.5K
Roky ve společnosti
0 Roky
Roky zkušeností
2 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u FD Technologies?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti FD Technologies in United Kingdom představuje roční celkovou odměnu £66,042. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti FD Technologies pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in United Kingdom je £50,012.

