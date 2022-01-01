Seznam společností
Emerson
Emerson Platy

Platy ve společnosti Emerson se pohybují od $3,633 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Lidské zdroje na dolním konci až po $180,000 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Emerson. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $105K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Produktový manažer
Median $130K
Hardwarový inženýr
Median $95K

Strojní inženýr
Median $107K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
Median $180K
Prodej
Median $83K
Účetní
$58.3K
Obchodní analytik
$5.1K
Obchodní rozvoj
$112K
Řídicí inženýr
$113K
Zákaznický servis
$17.9K
Manažer datové vědy
$47.9K
Datový analytik
$8.3K
Elektrotechnický inženýr
$132K
Finanční analytik
$34.6K
Lidské zdroje
$3.6K
Informační technolog (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Programový manažer
$171K
Projektový manažer
$113K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$30.9K
Architekt řešení
$104K
Technický programový manažer
$160K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Emerson je Manažer softwarového inženýrství s roční celkovou odměnou $180,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Emerson je $104,475.

