CSS Platy

Platy ve společnosti CSS se pohybují od $3,007 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Zákaznický servis na dolním konci až po $328,350 pro pozici Informační technolog (IT) na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti CSS. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/19/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $236K
Manažer obchodních operací
$166K
Zákaznický servis
$3K

Informační technolog (IT)
$328K
Technický programový manažer
$99.5K
Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti CSS je Informační technolog (IT) at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $328,350. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti CSS je $165,825.

Doporučené pozice

