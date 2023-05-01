Adresář Společností
ClassWallet
Hlavní poznatky
    • O společnosti

    ClassWallet is a digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for education, used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. It saves time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases. The platform includes an integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula. ClassWallet is headquartered in Miami and has been ranked number 779 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022.

    classwallet.com
    Webové stránky
    2014
    Rok založení
    126
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

    Další zdroje