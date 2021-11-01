Seznam společností
Chicago Trading
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti

Chicago Trading Platy

Platy ve společnosti Chicago Trading se pohybují od $90,450 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Personalista na dolním konci až po $270,000 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Chicago Trading. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $270K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Datový analytik
Median $233K
Finanční analytik
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Informační technolog (IT)
$221K
Personalista
$90.5K
Chybí vám vaše pozice?

Vyhledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s odměňováním nebo přidejte svůj plat a pomozte odemknout stránku.


Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Chicago Trading je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $270,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Chicago Trading je $231,150.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Chicago Trading

Související společnosti

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje