Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Platy

Platy ve společnosti Barcelona Supercomputing Center se pohybují od $30,726 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Datový analytik na dolním konci až po $85,341 pro pozici Technický programový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $35.2K

Výzkumný vědec

AI výzkumník

Hardwarový inženýr
Median $35.1K
Datový analytik
Median $30.7K

Technický programový manažer
$85.3K
Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Barcelona Supercomputing Center je Technický programový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $85,341. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Barcelona Supercomputing Center je $35,117.

