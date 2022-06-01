Company Directory
Zymergen
Zymergen Salaries

Zymergen's salary ranges from $154,225 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $225,400 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zymergen. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$225K
Product Manager
$154K
Software Engineer
$190K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zymergen is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zymergen is $190,045.

