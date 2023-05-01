← Company Directory
Zenoss
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Zenoss that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Zenoss provides Software-Defined IT Operations™ to organizations in GalaxZ. They work with large organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Zenoss develops software that builds real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing holistic health and performance insights. Forbes listed Zenoss as one of the best cloud companies to work for in 2015 and 2016. They are hiring the best talent to join their team and grow their efforts. Zenoss offers an award-winning product and the opportunity to work with some of the brightest minds in the technology industry.

    http://www.zenoss.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Zenoss

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources