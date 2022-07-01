← Company Directory
Zealogics
    Zealogics LLC provides a broad range of IT consulting, systems implementation and application outsourcing services through an optimized global delivery model. Zealogics builds deep knowledge of traditional product engineering across mechanical, electronics and software platforms, to enable clients to navigate their digital transformation.Zealogics values engineering techniques, automation frameworks, and reference models which are refined through engagements with Fortune 500 enterprises and OEMs. We combine customer-centric product strategies through a collaborative approach for execution. We help to harmonize processes, identify bottlenecks, and eliminate non-value tasks to deliver world-class products.With impeccable focus on client needs we connect specialized resources for the right positions, both for full time and contractual placements. Our long-term relationships with employees and clients have been built in an environment of integrity and commitment, with a shared goal of mutual success. Zealogics hires experienced people to solve a wide array of IT and Engineering challenges that our clients face. Our guarantee - Zealogics provides the best value services in town.

    http://www.zealogics.com
    2012
    240
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources