Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands Salaries

Yum! Brands's salary ranges from $11,903 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $214,073 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yum! Brands. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $148K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$11.9K
Data Analyst
$107K

Data Science Manager
$185K
Data Scientist
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$59.7K
Marketing
$92.5K
Product Designer
$95.5K
Product Manager
$123K
Sales
$49.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$214K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yum! Brands is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,073. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yum! Brands is $106,714.

