Westrock Coffee Company produces and distributes coffee, tea, juices, flavors, extracts, and ingredients. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability, and offers various packaging options. The company engages in coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, and packaging to various industries. It also exports its products and settles forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.