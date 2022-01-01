← Company Directory
Wealthfront
Wealthfront Salaries

Wealthfront's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $350,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wealthfront. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $204K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $168K
Business Analyst
$99.5K

Human Resources
$125K
Marketing
$186K
Product Designer
$199K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $350K
UX Researcher
$337K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Wealthfront, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wealthfront is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $350,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wealthfront is $192,463.

