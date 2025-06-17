← Company Directory
Veeva Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Veeva Systems Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at Veeva Systems totals $174K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Veeva Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Veeva Systems
Senior Consultant
New York, NY
Total per year
$174K
Level
L3
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$24K
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Veeva Systems?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Veeva Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $262,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veeva Systems for the Solution Architect role in United States is $174,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Veeva Systems

Related Companies

  • MITRE
  • Battelle
  • Center for Internet Security
  • OCLC
  • NWEA
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources