← Company Directory
Veeva Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Veeva Systems Salaries

Veeva Systems's salary ranges from $44,047 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Canada at the low-end to $298,500 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Veeva Systems. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $147K
Software Engineer $180K
Senior Software Engineer $237K
Principal Software Engineer $251K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $165K
Recruiter
Median $95.5K
Data Scientist
Median $156K
Management Consultant
Median $90K
Product Designer
Median $178K
Solution Architect
Median $174K
Administrative Assistant
$44K
Business Analyst
$65.3K
Business Development
$280K
Customer Service
$84.2K
Data Analyst
$96.3K
Financial Analyst
$242K
Human Resources
$171K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.5K
Legal
$299K
Marketing Operations
$78.7K
Program Manager
$82.5K
Project Manager
$133K
Sales
$125K
Sales Engineer
$258K
Software Engineering Manager
$207K
Technical Program Manager
$76.5K
Venture Capitalist
$156K

Associate

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Veeva Systems, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Veeva Systems is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veeva Systems is $155,775.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Veeva Systems

Related Companies

  • MITRE
  • Battelle
  • Center for Internet Security
  • OCLC
  • NWEA
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources