VBI Vaccines is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells vaccines for immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. Its products include Sci-B-Vac, VBI-2601, VBI-1901, VBI-1501, and VBI-2501. The company also develops coronavirus vaccine candidates and has collaboration agreements with Brii Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, and the National Research Council of Canada. VBI Vaccines was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.