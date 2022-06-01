Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Company, is the leading direct-to-consumer, curated platform for live online learning benefiting both learners and experts. We have built a comprehensive online learning destination that enables the delivery of scaled high-quality live expertise for learners of all ages across thousands of subjects and multiple learning formats through the application of technology and AI. We've raised $107M million in venture capital from TCV, Learn Capital, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. We also recently announced that Nerdy, the parent company of Varsity Tutors, plans to go public via a SPAC with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities later this year, with a $1.7 billion market valuation.