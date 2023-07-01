UXTesting Inc. is a remote user testing platform that offers a Business Intelligence (BI) platform to provide corporates with market insights for better UX and a competitive advantage. They offer user insights throughout the product development process, including discovery, prototype testing, design-proven testing, product testing, and competitor analysis testing. They aim to provide efficient and effective actionable data in the fast-changing industry. Contact them at service@uxtesting.io or visit www.uxtesting.io for more information.