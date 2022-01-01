← Company Directory
Upwork
Upwork Salaries

Upwork's salary ranges from $12,060 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in Pakistan at the low-end to $306,525 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Upwork. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $239K
Lead Product Manager $280K
Software Engineer
Median $85K
Marketing
Median $200K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K
Business Analyst
Median $171K
Accountant
$99.5K
Business Development
$303K
Copywriter
$12.1K
Data Analyst
$73.2K
Data Science Manager
$272K
Data Scientist
$20.9K
Financial Analyst
$33K
Information Technologist (IT)
$76.6K
Product Designer
$18.7K
Product Design Manager
$307K
Program Manager
$241K
Sales
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$151K
Technical Writer
$61.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Upwork, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Upwork is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upwork is $125,876.

