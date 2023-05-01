← Company Directory
Univest
    Univest Financial Corporation is a bank holding company that provides banking, wealth management, and insurance services primarily in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit taking, loan origination, investment advisory, financial planning, and insurance services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The company operates through 37 banking offices and serves customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

    http://www.univest.net
    Website
    1876
    Year Founded
    920
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

