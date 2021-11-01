← Company Directory
Tulip
Tulip Salaries

Tulip's salary ranges from $58,935 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $238,141 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tulip. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $58.9K
Business Development
$238K
Customer Service
$85.6K

Financial Analyst
$111K
Product Manager
$94.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
Solution Architect
$88K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tulip is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tulip is $94,064.

Other Resources