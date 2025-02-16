← Company Directory
Truecaller
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Truecaller Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Sweden package at Truecaller totals SEK 781K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Truecaller's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Truecaller
Backend Software Engineer
Stockholm, ST, Sweden
Total per year
SEK 781K
Level
L4
Base
SEK 781K
Stock (/yr)
SEK 0
Bonus
SEK 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Truecaller?

SEK 1.69M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Truecaller in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,294,349. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Truecaller for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 775,579.

