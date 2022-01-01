← Company Directory
TripActions
TripActions Salaries

TripActions's salary ranges from $74,990 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Netherlands at the low-end to $227,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TripActions. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $122K
Data Analyst
$84.9K
Data Scientist
Median $75K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
39 20
Financial Analyst
$116K
Product Designer
$126K
Product Manager
Median $227K
Project Manager
$129K
Sales
$84.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TripActions is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $227,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripActions is $118,622.

