Tribe Gaming is a mobile gaming content organization with 34 million fans globally and content that reaches over 100 million gamers monthly. They create lifestyle and gaming content featuring over 20 of the largest creators in mobile gaming and five different esports teams. Tribe is at the forefront of the rapidly growing mobile gaming industry and partners with brands such as Ford and Samsung, with investors including the San Antonio Spurs. Founded in 2017 by Patrick ‘Chief Pat’ Carney, Tribe is the leading mobile-only gaming entertainment brand.