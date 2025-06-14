← Company Directory
Tray.io
Tray.io Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Tray.io totals £96.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tray.io's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tray.io
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£96.9K
Level
hidden
Base
£96.9K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Tray.io?

£122K

£122K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tray.io in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £116,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tray.io for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £87,530.

