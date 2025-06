Health Insurance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Company Phones Mobile Phone Discount

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 25 days

401k Overall employer contribution is approx. 55% of total pension costs

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Disability Insurance up to 70% of fixed salary

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x salary in case of death and maximum 2x salary in case of permanent disability

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Employee Discount 50% off

Unique Perk Commuter reimbursement - โ‚ฌ169.42 per month

Unique Perk One-time home office set up budget - 600 EUR stipend

Unique Perk Work from home allowance - 52 EUR / mo