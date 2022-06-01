← Company Directory
Tock
Tock Salaries

Tock's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $297,480 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tock. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $171K
Customer Service
$74.6K
Product Designer
$187K
Product Manager
$297K
Sales
$85.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tock is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $297,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tock is $170,888.

