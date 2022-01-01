← Company Directory
Industrious
Industrious Salaries

Industrious's salary ranges from $47,760 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager in Canada at the low-end to $167,584 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Industrious. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Operations Manager
$47.8K
Product Manager
$168K
Software Engineer
$65.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Industrious is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,584. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Industrious is $65,935.

