Tinuiti Salaries

Tinuiti
Tinuiti's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $229,845 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tinuiti. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$122K
Data Analyst
$72.4K
Data Scientist
$129K
Information Technologist (IT)
$80.4K
Marketing
$73.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$230K
The highest paying role reported at Tinuiti is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tinuiti is $101,393.

