← Company Directory
Arthrex
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Arthrex Salaries

Arthrex's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $166,647 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arthrex. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Biomedical Engineer
$54.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$81.6K
Product Manager
$68.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineer
$98K
Solution Architect
$167K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arthrex is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,647. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arthrex is $81,600.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Arthrex

Related Companies

  • RaceTrac
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Mouser Electronics
  • Touch of Modern
  • Alpaca
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources