Tide
Tide Salaries

Tide's salary ranges from $6,700 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $103,591 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tide. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $60K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $64K
Data Scientist
Median $39.5K
Data Science Manager
$104K
Marketing Operations
$6.7K
Project Manager
$13.9K
Recruiter
$40K
Solution Architect
$61.2K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tide, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tide is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,591. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tide is $50,027.

